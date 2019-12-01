International Development News
Development News Edition

'Pedal Pushers' from Bengaluru reach Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:06 IST
'Pedal Pushers' from Bengaluru reach Coimbatore

Pedal Pushers, a group of cyclists from Bengaluru to raise awareness on Cauvery Calling, a movement to revive the river, reached the Isha Yoga Centre here on Sunday. The group consisted of 14 members, including four ex- army personnel and others from different professional background.

One of them said though he had travelled to the yoga centre many times, it was first time he cycled all the way for a noble cause. Pedal Pushers is a socially-conscious cycling group that promotes social campaigns.

Also, the group encourages cycling for health and the effect on the environment, he said. Ever since, founder of Isha Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launched the Rally for Rivers, another movement, the group has been raising awareness on the need to save dying rivers in the country, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shun discrimination in thoughts and behaviour against HIV+ people: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday called upon citizens to shun any kind of discrimination in thoughts, actions and behaviour towards the people suffering from HIV and AIDS. He was speaking after inaugurating an event celebrating the W...

Mumbai: 2 held for killing history-sheeter with stone

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a history-sheeter in Antop Hill area of Mumbai, police said. Kadar Nawab Khan 42, a resident of Wadala suburb, was found bludgeoned to death on Saturday morning, an official said.Ou...

Winter chill grips north India, parts of J-K, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

North India was swept by chilly winds on Sunday, with many places in Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh witnessing sub-zero temperatures and the mercury dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Leh town witnessed the colde...

Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

Two opposition parties in the Maldives say the trial in which former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was convicted of money laundering was politically motivated. The opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the Peoples Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019