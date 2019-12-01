'Pedal Pushers' from Bengaluru reach Coimbatore

Pedal Pushers, a group of cyclists from Bengaluru to raise awareness on Cauvery Calling, a movement to revive the river, reached the Isha Yoga Centre here on Sunday. The group consisted of 14 members, including four ex- army personnel and others from different professional background.

One of them said though he had travelled to the yoga centre many times, it was first time he cycled all the way for a noble cause. Pedal Pushers is a socially-conscious cycling group that promotes social campaigns.

Also, the group encourages cycling for health and the effect on the environment, he said. Ever since, founder of Isha Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launched the Rally for Rivers, another movement, the group has been raising awareness on the need to save dying rivers in the country, he said..

