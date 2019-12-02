International Development News
Centre does not allocate funds to KVS state wise

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on Monday said that Centre does not allocate funds to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) state wise.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on Monday said that Centre does not allocate funds to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) state wise. "The Government of India does not allocate funds to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) state wise. No funds have been allocated to KVS separately for the purpose of development of basic infrastructure," he informed Rajya Sabha through a written reply.

In a separate reply in Lok Sabha, the HRD Minister said, "Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are governed by Institutes of Technology Act,1961 which provides autonomy in the functioning of IITs, through Board of Governors constituted for the purpose. At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the government to grant further autonomy." He further informed that to regulate fees and prohibit capitation fees in private deemed to be universities, UGC has prepared the draft UGC (fees in professional education imparted by private aided and unaided institutions deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019. (ANI)

