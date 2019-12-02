Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan minister blames internet content for rape, seeks censorship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:12 IST
Rajasthan minister blames internet content for rape, seeks censorship

Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla on Monday blamed the content available on internet for crimes like rape and demanded that it be censored. The minister said internet content is "distorting mentality" of the people.

"The government takes action wherever such incidents occur but distorted mentality is behind such crimes and internet is responsible for this. Content available on internet is distorting mentality in society," he said here. "There should be censorship on contents available on internet and the central government should take steps for this," Kalla told reporters at the PCC office while responding to questions related to rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk.

The girl was raped and murdered by a man in Tonk district on Saturday and the body was found on Sunday at an isolated area in Aligarh town of Tonk. The accused has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

London Bridge terrorist's accomplice arrested as UK holds vigil

A close aide of Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir shot dead during Fridays terror attack, has been arrested on suspicion of terror plots even as the London Bridge was opened to traffic and pedestrians amid h...

UPDATE 1-Demonstrators gather as U.S. Supreme Court hears major gun case

A legal fight over a New York City handgun ordinance that could give the U.S. Supreme Courts conservative majority a chance to expand gun rights goes before the nine justices on Monday in one of the most closely watched cases of their curre...

Estimated revenue loss by Palestine from 2000-17 due to occupation is $47.7 bn: UN

The economic cost of occupation for the Palestinian people for the 2000-2017 period is estimated at USD 47.7 billion, almost thrice the size of the Palestinian economy in 2017, and it continues to rise, according to a UN report. The UNCTAD ...

ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.49 crore in drug money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached immoveable and moveable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore of Deep Ram Thakur and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a drug money laundering case. According to an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019