Rajasthan minister blames internet content for rape, seeks censorship

Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla on Monday blamed the content available on internet for crimes like rape and demanded that it be censored. The minister said internet content is "distorting mentality" of the people.

"The government takes action wherever such incidents occur but distorted mentality is behind such crimes and internet is responsible for this. Content available on internet is distorting mentality in society," he said here. "There should be censorship on contents available on internet and the central government should take steps for this," Kalla told reporters at the PCC office while responding to questions related to rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk.

The girl was raped and murdered by a man in Tonk district on Saturday and the body was found on Sunday at an isolated area in Aligarh town of Tonk. The accused has been arrested.

