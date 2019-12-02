Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T Dept searches over 25 premises of biz entity in NCR, unearths undisclosed income of over Rs 3,000 crore

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has searched the premises of a group having interests in infrastructure, mining and real estate having an undisclosed income of more than Rs 3,000 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:43 IST
I-T Dept searches over 25 premises of biz entity in NCR, unearths undisclosed income of over Rs 3,000 crore
In a release on Monday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that more than 25 premises were covered in the searches across the national capital region (NCR).. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has searched the premises of a group having interests in infrastructure, mining and real estate having an undisclosed income of more than Rs 3,000 crore. In a release on Monday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that more than 25 premises were covered in the searches across the national capital region (NCR).

"Unaccounted assets of Rs 3.75 crore have been seized. 32 bank lockers have also been sealed. The Group has admitted undisclosed income of more than Rs 3,000 crore and agreed to pay the tax on the same," said the CBDT in the release. It said that the Group also did not pay taxes on several property transactions.

"Search action led to the recovery of unaccounted assets and incriminating documents. Cash ledgers containing details of unaccounted cash receipts of more than Rs 250 crore have also been found and seized," added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow

A storm that snarled Thanksgiving travel across much of the country brought a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet, and wind to the East, slowing the Monday morning commute, closing schools and offices, and canceling or delaying hundreds of f...

Punjab govt in talks with Japan for launch of electric buses

The Punjab government on Monday said it is in talks with Japan to launch electric buses based on the Japanese model of state-of-the-art quick charge lithium ion batteries. The project will begin with a pilot of five buses in Chandigarh and ...

NC advocates for creation of conducive political atmosphere in JK

Senior National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana on Monday pitched for creation of a conducive political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir to reach out to the people. The NC provincial president said secularism is the bedrock of Jammu an...

HC upholds death penalty awarded to four for killing 3 Dalits

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the death penalty awarded to four persons for murdering three Dalit men in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district in 2013 over an inter-caste love affair. Another accused in the six-year-old case was acquit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019