45-year-old man arrested for raping minor

Odisha Police Monday arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping a 9-year-old in Kendrapara district of Odisha, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night at a village under Derabish police station limits of the district and both the accused and the victim hail from it, the police said.

The minor girl was returning home from her private tutor's house when the accused came in his motorcycle, offered to drop her home and offered her potato chips. The unsuspecting girl agreed to go with the man as he is known to her family, the police said.

The man then took the girl to a deserted spot and raped her, the police said. The victim returned home later that night and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Her family complained to the police, who nabbed the man from a neighbouring village, said SDPO Rajib Lochan Panda. The man was arrested and medical examinations of the victim and the accused were held.

The accused was produced before the local court and charged under sections 376(rape), 506(criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Sexual abuse of minor girls have shot up of late in Odisha and has triggered state-wide furore. The issue had even led to the stalling of the state assembly on several occasions..

