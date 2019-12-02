Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:29 IST
Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Delhi a safer place for women. Participating in a discussion on women security in the House, Kejriwal asked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to look into whether there is a need for any course in schools to sensitise male students on crime against women.

"We need your (Shah's) cooperation and we need your help. Let's come together and make Delhi a safer place," Kejriwal said. The chief minister said that there has been a rise in crimes against women and added that there should be no politics over the issue, be it the Delhi government, Centre and judiciary, all should fulfil their responsibility on their part.

He said that on its part, the AAP government has been taking all the steps it can to ensure women safety in the national capital. Listing out his government's works, he said that the AAP dispensation has been installing 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras and two lakh street lights, adding that it has also deployed marshals in buses to ensure women safety in Delhi.

The chief minister said that police, and law and order come under the central government in Delhi. "If anyone goes to police, he doesn't get help. It is a real fact which can be fixed...we all (Delhi government and Centre) should work together," Kejriwal said.

"I also request the education minister (Sisodia) to look into whether there is need of any courses to sensitise especially male students on this issue in all schools, so that we can change the mindset of society," he said. Taking about judiciary, Kejriwal said that there are many pending rape cases, and demanded swift judgement in such cases and rape accused get death penalty within six months.

"There should be swift judgement in mission mode so that rape accused get death penalty within six months," the CM said. Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said that the AAP government has done nothing in the last five years to ensure women safety in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmj Party government has also done nothing to light up city's darks spots. The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution by voice vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Pollution Control Board chairman urges plastic manufacturers to make recycling arrangement

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal on Monday urged plastic manufacturers to make arrangements for its recycling so that single-use plastic is not found scattered on roads. Addressing a meeting on recycling of...

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi where he isexpected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and otherleaders on different matters concerning the stateRao left in the evening, official sources saidThe st...

Government takes criticism, responds to it: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed opposition charges about the BJP-led government being insensitive, saying it takes criticism and responds to it. Replying to the debate on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2019, Sitha...

Are we waiting for cyber earthquake before getting our act together, says NCSC

National Cyber Security Coordinator NCSC Lt Gen retd Rajesh Pant on Monday raised concern over the lack of cyber-infrastructure in the country and said are we waiting for a cyber earthquake before getting our act together. As the national c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019