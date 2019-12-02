Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Delhi a safer place for women. Participating in a discussion on women security in the House, Kejriwal asked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to look into whether there is a need for any course in schools to sensitise male students on crime against women.

"We need your (Shah's) cooperation and we need your help. Let's come together and make Delhi a safer place," Kejriwal said. The chief minister said that there has been a rise in crimes against women and added that there should be no politics over the issue, be it the Delhi government, Centre and judiciary, all should fulfil their responsibility on their part.

He said that on its part, the AAP government has been taking all the steps it can to ensure women safety in the national capital. Listing out his government's works, he said that the AAP dispensation has been installing 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras and two lakh street lights, adding that it has also deployed marshals in buses to ensure women safety in Delhi.

The chief minister said that police, and law and order come under the central government in Delhi. "If anyone goes to police, he doesn't get help. It is a real fact which can be fixed...we all (Delhi government and Centre) should work together," Kejriwal said.

"I also request the education minister (Sisodia) to look into whether there is need of any courses to sensitise especially male students on this issue in all schools, so that we can change the mindset of society," he said. Taking about judiciary, Kejriwal said that there are many pending rape cases, and demanded swift judgement in such cases and rape accused get death penalty within six months.

"There should be swift judgement in mission mode so that rape accused get death penalty within six months," the CM said. Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said that the AAP government has done nothing in the last five years to ensure women safety in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmj Party government has also done nothing to light up city's darks spots. The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution by voice vote.

