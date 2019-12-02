Left Menu
Centre will provide all help for Patna metro project: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday assured Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of providing Rs 5,400 crore loan for the Patna Metro Rail Project. Earlier in the day, Sushil Modi met Puri and requested him to take up the issue of loan with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during a scheduled meeting with officials from that country later this month, a Bihar government release said.

Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge), said the central government will provide all possible help for the Patna Metro Project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 17 laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project at a function held at Barauni in Begusarai district.

The Bihar Cabinet had in September approved the allotment of the metro project work to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Work on both corridors of the project is scheduled to be completed by September 2024..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

