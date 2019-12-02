Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainpuri DM transferred over girl's death

  PTI
  • |
  Lucknow
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-12-2019 20:38 IST
A day after transferring Mainpuri superintendent of police over the alleged delay in investigating the death of a schoolgirl, Uttar Pradesh government Monday took the same action against the district magistrate. DM Pramod Kumar Upadhaya was transferred and his charge given to Additional Commissioner-Sugarcane Mahendra Bahadur Singh, a government spokesperson said.

Upadhaya has now been posted in his place. A 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was found dead on September 16 in a hostel room in Mainpuri’s Bhogaon area, her body hanging from the ceiling, police said.

Her family members have blamed the school administration, alleging that she was murdered. The state government recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred Mainpuri SP Ajay Shankar Rai with immediate effect.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also wrote a letter to Adityanath seeking justice for the student's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

