Two couples commit suicide life after parents oppose marriage

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:18 IST
Two couples allegedly committedsuicide in separate incidents in Ranga Reddydistrict in Telangana on Monday after their parents reportedlyopposed their marriage, police said

In one incident, a 19-year-old woman hanged herselfat her house in the early hours. On learning about this, her23-year-old lover too ended his life by hanging himself from atree in a field, a police official said In the other, a 19-year-old woman and her 21-year-old loverallegedly committed suicide by hangingthemselves from a tree, police said

In both the cases, the parents of the victims reportedlydid not agree to their marriage for different reasons,the police said based on preliminary investigation.

