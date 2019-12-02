Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Duped' Punjab youth alleges harassment in Saudi Arabia, says returning home like rebirth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phagwara
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:20 IST
'Duped' Punjab youth alleges harassment in Saudi Arabia, says returning home like rebirth

Returning home to Phillaur three months after being “duped” into going to Saudi Arabia, a Punjab man on Monday said being reunited with his family was “like my second birth”. Suresh Tiwari returned home on Sunday after what he describes as an ordeal at the farm of a “‘sheikh”. He said he got help from the Indian mission in that country.

However, there was no immediate official comment on the circumstances of his return or on his allegations of ill-treatment in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, his father Ram Tiwari and brother Sunil Tiwari distributed ladoos as neighbours thronged their house.

The 25-year-old alleged that a travel agent duped him into going to Saudi Arabia in 2016 with the promise of a job there. “But after reaching there, I was made to work on the farm of a Sheikh,” he said.

“The work was so hard and wages so meagre that a Jharkhand youth committed suicide by setting himself ablaze,” he alleged. Tiwari said after 18 months, he asked his employer to let him to go back home to get married.

“My woes began then. I was harassed and not paid a penny for six months,” he alleged. He then contacted his family and “they wrote to the Indian embassy”.

He named two Indian embassy officials and two people from Punjab living in Saudi Arabia, saying they ensured his return home. Tiwari alleged that several Indian youths, mostly from Punjab, are stuck in Saudi Arabia and there is little hope of their return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube CEO defends content recommendation mechanism

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has defended the video service giants content recommendation system amidst rising controversies, including extremism and child sexual exploitation. In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, Wojcicki said that YouTube i...

UPDATE 1-France's Macron pays respects to soldiers killed in Mali, says battle goes on

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Monday to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week and vowed no respite in the fight against Islamist militants in the region. The soldiers died when their helicopters collided in the dark as the...

13th South Asian Games: India bag nine medals in taekwondo

India bagged as many as nine medals, including two golds, in the taekwondo event of the 13th South Asian Games here on Monday. India won a gold in male team poomsae 17 years above to under-23 category with the trio of Lalthlamunapuia, Lalaf...

Two couples commit suicide after parents oppose marriage

Two couples allegedly committedsuicide in separate incidents in Ranga Reddydistrict in Telangana on Monday after their parents reportedlyopposed their marriage, police saidIn one incident, a 19-year-old woman hanged herselfat her house in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019