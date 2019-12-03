Left Menu
Maharashtra: Woman found dead at her residence, probe underway

A 29-year-old woman was on Tuesday found dead at her residence in Pune's in Manik Baug area.

A 29-year-old woman was on Tuesday found dead at her residence in Pune's in Manik Baug area. Reportedly, the neighbours first saw the body of the woman lying at her home and informed the police. Bottles of alcohol have also been recovered from the residence.

The deceased woman went to Beed in Maharashtra along with her family around three days back. Later, she told her family that she had some work and returned to Pune alone. The body has been sent for the postmortem. Police are investigating the matter and further details are awaited. (ANI)

