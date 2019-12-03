MNS protests toll for Thane-registered vehicles

Over 250 activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday gathered at a toll point between Thane city and central suburb of Mulund to protest against the toll imposed on Thane-registered vehicles. The MNS' Thane-Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav led the protesters who were seen carrying placards and banners, while shouting slogans demanding the exemption of toll for vehicles with Thane (MH 04) registration.

MNS activists carried out the agitation in a peaceful manner between 9 am and 12 pm by the side of the toll booths, he said. The party would take the agitation to a logical end and continue the stir till Thane-registered vehicles are exempt from the toll, Jadhav said.

Apart from this, Jadhav said people have to wait in long queues at toll points and drive on pothole-ridden roads. Commuters don't want to pay toll for using such problematic roads and toll nakas, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)