Woman killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:22 IST
A woman was killed while eight persons were injured on Tuesday when Pakistan army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian army, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 2.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors. The Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he said. In the Pakistani firing and shelling, one woman was killed and eight others were injured in Shahpur sector, a police officer said.

The injured are being shifted to a hospital, he said. The shelling is going on heavily in the area, the officer said. AB TAS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

