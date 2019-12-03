Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress rally in Delhi on Dec 14 will 'shatter arrogance' of Centre: Ashok Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:25 IST
Congress rally in Delhi on Dec 14 will 'shatter arrogance' of Centre: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress' proposed rally in New Delhi against "anti-people" policies of the NDA government will shatter its "arrogance". The Congress has called for a rally at the Ramlila Maidan against the alleged "anti-people policies" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

"On December 14, there will be a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and thousands of Congress workers from all over the country will participate," the CM said here. He said there had been district level protests against the Modi government by Congress workers across the country.

"This rally will prove to be effective in shattering the arrogance of the central government," Gehlot said. When asked about his views on the removal of the SPG cover of the Gandhi family, he said the reasons cited for removing the security cover were "ridiculous".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-minister Gawande convicted of assaulting govt officer

A court in Maharashtras Akola district on Tuesday sentenced former state minister Gulabrao Gawande to three months imprisonment for assaulting a government servant. Sessions court judge Manish Ganorkar also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on Ga...

14 of family killed in accident in Nepal

At least 14 people of a family were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a stream on Tuesday in western Nepal when they were on their way to a religious function. The incident happened when the jeep fell around 300 metres do...

Swedish Queen visits dementia care centre at AIIMS in Delhi

Queen Silvia of Sweden visited AIIMS here on Tuesday and interacted with the faculty to understand the treatment practices and care provided by the premier health institute to patients with dementia. The queen, who is visiting India with Sw...

Maruti to hike prices from Jan, M&M, Toyota, Mercedes may follow suit

The countrys largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mahindra Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz said they are al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019