Congress rally in Delhi on Dec 14 will 'shatter arrogance' of Centre: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress' proposed rally in New Delhi against "anti-people" policies of the NDA government will shatter its "arrogance". The Congress has called for a rally at the Ramlila Maidan against the alleged "anti-people policies" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

"On December 14, there will be a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and thousands of Congress workers from all over the country will participate," the CM said here. He said there had been district level protests against the Modi government by Congress workers across the country.

"This rally will prove to be effective in shattering the arrogance of the central government," Gehlot said. When asked about his views on the removal of the SPG cover of the Gandhi family, he said the reasons cited for removing the security cover were "ridiculous".

