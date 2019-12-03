Left Menu
Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Sangram Jena for creating world record in reverse motorcycle riding

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated Sangram Jena, who currently holds the world record for covering the longest distance in reverse motorcycle riding.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:31 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated Sangram Jena, who currently holds the world record for covering the longest distance in reverse motorcycle riding. Jena is a Havildar in the Indian Army and is also associated with the Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team of the Indian Army Corps of Signals.

Speaking to ANI, Jena said: "I am very happy that the Chief Minister has chosen to felicitate me for this honor. This record was previously held a BSF Jawan." Jena created a world record in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on November 15, when he drove a motorcycle in reverse for 128.8 km in 4 hours 29 minutes, balanced on an 11-foot ladder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

