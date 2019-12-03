Previous govts in UP gave out benefits of welfare schemes based on caste, religion: Adityanath

Hitting out at previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that they gave out benefits of their welfare schemes to people based on caste and religion. He said, however, his government was committed to extend benefits of welfare schemes to everyone without any discrimination.

"Now every district in UP is VIP district. The state government is working for development continuously and the benefits of schemes are reaching the people without any discrimination," Adityanath said here. "During SP, BSP and Congress regimes, benefits of schemes were extended after seeing face, caste, party and religion," the chief minister alleged.

He inaugurated the Badya Thathar bridge on River Rapti and also laid foundation stone for nine projects of around Rs 14,000 lakh. "I congratulate the people of Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar. Badya Thathar bridge was an old demand and it will boost development of the area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thought of development in 2014 and there is no alternative to development and change could be brought only by it," Adityanath said.

"It is our dream to transform villages so that people there can get employment. We want to shorten the difference between villages and cities," he said. Adityanath said the fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur, which was closed for the last 26 years, would be started by next year, providing employment opportunities to thousands of people.

"With the establishment of AIIMS, people of east UP, Bihar and Nepal are getting high-level medical treatment and the state government is establishing medical colleges in various districts. We have made a provision under which doctors coming out of medical colleges will have to give services in rural areas for at least two years," the chief minister said.

