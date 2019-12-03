Truck driver sent to 4-day police remand for rape and murder of 6-yr-old

A truck driver, accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Tonk district, has been sent to four days' police remand, police said on Tuesday. Mahendra alias Dholya, was produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody till December 6.

On Saturday, he had allegedly taken the girl from her school to an isolated area on the pretext of giving her candy and committed the crime, they said. The girl's body was recovered on Sunday morning in an isolated area in Aligarh town.

The accused, father of two girls, was in a drunken state when he raped and murdered the child, police said.

