Cash, ornaments worth Rs 4.6 lakh stolen from trader's home

  PTI
  Nagpur
  Updated: 03-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:28 IST
Cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 4.6 lakh were stolen by burglars from the house of a plywood trader here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The burglary took place in broad daylight on Monday when no one was at the home of plywood trader Milind Deshpande (50), a resident of Navnath Co-op Housing Society in the Manish Nagar area of the city, they said.

The theft came to light when Deshpandes daughter returned home around 4 pm from school and found thieves had cut open a window grille and stolen valuables kept inside the bedroom, the police said. Cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 4.6 lakh were found missing from the house, they said.

The police believe the burglary took place in the afternoon. The burglars entered the house after cutting the window grille of the kitchen. They ransacked the entire house in search of valuables. They took cash and jewellery were found in the bedroom," a police official said.

"We are checking CCTV footage to identify the culprits," he added. A case has been registered and further probe was on, the police added..

