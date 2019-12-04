Left Menu
2 thieves held after gunfight in Noida

  Noida
  Updated: 04-12-2019 10:08 IST
Two Delhi-based thieves have been held here after a gunfight with police in which the duo got injured, officials said on Wednesday. The accused were held late on Tuesday night when they were intercepted in Sector 144 by a team from the Surajpur police station, they said.

They have been identified as Rahul and Mahesh, both residents of Madangir in Delhi, a police spokesperson said. "They were fleeing on a scooter and held on the Hindon Pusta road when the gunfight broke out. Both were injured in retaliatory firing by the police," he said.

"The accused are members of an NCD gang which steals valuable items from vehicles after breaking down their windows," the official said. Six laptops and two illegal firearms, along with ammunition, were seized from their possession, and their scooter has been impounded, the spokesperson added.

Further proceedings against them are underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

