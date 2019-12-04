Modi to jointly inaugurate development projects with Solih, gift interceptor craft, Rupay to Maldives
India on Wednesday will jointly inaugurate key development projects with the Maldives and also gift a fast interceptor vessel to the island nation in to further strengthen deeper maritime security between the two countries. The developments will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih later today.
"At 4 PM this evening, Shri @narendramodi and President @ibusolih will jointly inaugurate key development projects covering a wide range of sectors," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter. India will also launch three community development projects besides initiating the process to roll out RuPay card in the Maldives and an LED lighting project in its capital Male.
RuPay card facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions. Three fish processing plants will also be inaugurated.
The ties between the two countries are on an upswing after Solih became President in November 2018. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
