Sabarimala temple: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Kerala govt to provide safe passage to women next week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple.

Sabarimala temple: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Kerala govt to provide safe passage to women next week
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple. The plea has been filed by Fathima A S, who was allegedly not allowed to enter the shrine recently.

In September last year, the Supreme Court allowed the women of menstruating ages to enter and offer prayers at the shrine. Subsequently, a series of review petitions were filed challenging the order of the court. The petitioners asserted that the deity is a celibate and centuries-old beliefs should not be disturbed by the entry of menstruating women worshippers.

The top court had last month referred these review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench. Despite the court not ordering a stay on the entry of women, the Kerala Police refused to give protection to any woman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

