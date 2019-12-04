Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not a rubber stamp, I follow script, tune of Constitution: WB Guv amid assembly adjournment

A day after West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee adjourned the house for two days, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar announced that he will be visiting the assembly on Thursday adding that he is not a 'rubber stamp'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:06 IST
Not a rubber stamp, I follow script, tune of Constitution: WB Guv amid assembly adjournment
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar talking to ANI on Wednesday in Kolkata. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee adjourned the house for two days, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar announced that he will be visiting the assembly on Thursday adding that he is not a 'rubber stamp'. West Bengal Legislative Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for two days as Speaker Biman Banerjee said that Bills scheduled to be introduced have not received the nod of the Governor.

Responding sharply, the Governor on Wednesday tweeted: "As Governor I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber-stamp nor a post office. I am obligated to scrutinize the bills in light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at the delay by the government on this." Dhankar also announced that he will be visiting the legislative assembly to know the building and facilities.

"Finding that today and tomorrow the state assembly is not in session, I have written to the Speaker this morning that I will be visiting the assembly tomorrow at 10:30 am. The purpose of the visit is to know the building, facilities and a visit to the library," Dhankar told ANI. He said that the visit will give him an opportunity to acquaint with the rich historical background of the legislative assembly of West Bengal.

"I have gone into the historical background of the assembly. This will give the opportunity as guv and also as part of the legislature in terms of the Constitution. I will acquaint myself with the rich heritage and background of the legislature," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Lebanese PMs seen dealing blow to chances of govt led by Khatib

Any candidate for the post of Lebanese prime minister who engages in talks over the make-up of the cabinet before being formally designated premier is violating the constitution, three former prime ministers said.The statement on Wednesday ...

Togolese politician shares why W African nations should replace CFA franc with ECO currency

A Togolese politician Kako Nubukpo recently explains why African countries need to get out of the old colonial currency. He is one of a few Africans who criticize CFA franc system.I was a manager of the Central Bank between 2000 and 2003, s...

Trupti Desai taken into preventive custody for bid to protest

Womens rights activist Trupti Desai and six others were on Wednesday taken into preventive custody by police after they attempted to stage a protest near Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office-cum- residence here over the gang...

Good things take time: Alia on long shooting schedule of 'Brahmastra'

Ayan Mukerjis epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said thats because its a different kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019