Video showing MP minister dancing at function goes viral

A video purportedly showing Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi dancing energetically at a function went viral on Wednesday. The video showed the minister, clad in pink sari, dancing to the tune of Bollywood song "Mujhko rana ji maaf karna".

People around her were seen showering currency notes on her. Devi could not be reached for her comment on the viral video.

But state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi came out in her defence. "She is human after all. She has emotions...What is wrong with dancing," he said..

