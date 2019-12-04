Cold spell continues in Himachal Pradesh

There was no let up in cold wave condition is Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as many places in the state recorded sub-zero temperatures. Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Lahaul-Spiti that shivered at minus 9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperatures in Kalpa and Manali settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius and zero degrees Celsius respectively. Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a low of 5.8, 6.9 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Sundernagar was recorded at 1.8 degrees Celsius, whereas it was 2.9 degrees Celsius in Chamba, the weather department said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

