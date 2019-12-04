Leopard cub rescued from open gym at Yeoor

A newborn leopard cub was rescued from an open gym at Yeoor Hills here in the early hours of Wednesday, a forest official said. Morning walkers spotted the animal after they heard its feeble cries at an open gym at Yeoor Hills in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said.

Forest officials were alerted and the cub was sent to the animal hospital at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the western suburb of Borivili for further care. The leopard cub is reportedly just two days old, the official added.

