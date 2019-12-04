Two killed, one hurt in accident at Nagpur

Two persons were killed and one injured when their scooter hit cement blocks lying on the road near HB Town Square in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. An offence of death by negligence has been registered against the road contractor and supervisor following the incident, assistant police inspector B B Patil of Kalamna police station said.

The accident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, when Ujjwal Pritam Bansod (30) Madhuri Manohar Dekate (35) and Ritu Wedekar (26) were travelling on an Activa and the two- wheeler hit cement blocks lying on the road, he said. The front wheel of the scooter got mangled, causing the riders to fall, the official said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Dekate was declared dead on arrival and Bansod succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, he added. Wedekar's condition is reportedly stable, he added.

An offence under sections 304A (death by negligence), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the contractor and supervisor, Patil said. The cement blocks were being used to construct a divider on the road, the official said, adding that these blocks were not fixed properly and were left lying around..

