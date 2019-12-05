Kerala govt, Centre should provide support to schools in the

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thurday wanted the state and central government to provide support and infrastructure to schools in Kerala which lacked basic facilities. Referring to the recent incident of the death of a fifth standard girl student of a school in Wayanad, who died of snake bite inside her class, Gandhi said the state and central government need to address this issue.

He said he would raise the matter in Parliament and would utilise the resources from his MP fund to help the schools in his constituency. The condition of schools in Kerala is the best in the country, but that is not good enough, he noted.

Recently, a young student died of snake bite and the state and central government should provide support and infrastructure to such schools, he added. Addressing a large gathering of students after iaugurating a Science laboratory at a school at Wandoor in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi urged students to have an open mind and be receptive to ideas of others.

"Your mind cannot be closed. That means you have to listen to other people... The only way you can be truly scientific is if you are open to other people's ideas and be curious, he said. Pointing that one would never find a child harbouring any hatred towards others, Gandhi said children have scientific nature.

Hatred and anger are the biggest destroyers of scientific nature, he said. Urging the students to make use of the laboratory to be successful, the Congress leader said some may join politics, some others would become doctors, lawyers and so on, but never let the scientific spirit in you be killed by hatred.

Appreciating other ideas of other people is the foundation of science, he said. Gandhi's speech was translated into Malayalam by a school student..

