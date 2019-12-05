Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt, Centre should provide support to schools in the

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:15 IST
Kerala govt, Centre should provide support to schools in the

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thurday wanted the state and central government to provide support and infrastructure to schools in Kerala which lacked basic facilities. Referring to the recent incident of the death of a fifth standard girl student of a school in Wayanad, who died of snake bite inside her class, Gandhi said the state and central government need to address this issue.

He said he would raise the matter in Parliament and would utilise the resources from his MP fund to help the schools in his constituency. The condition of schools in Kerala is the best in the country, but that is not good enough, he noted.

Recently, a young student died of snake bite and the state and central government should provide support and infrastructure to such schools, he added. Addressing a large gathering of students after iaugurating a Science laboratory at a school at Wandoor in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi urged students to have an open mind and be receptive to ideas of others.

"Your mind cannot be closed. That means you have to listen to other people... The only way you can be truly scientific is if you are open to other people's ideas and be curious, he said. Pointing that one would never find a child harbouring any hatred towards others, Gandhi said children have scientific nature.

Hatred and anger are the biggest destroyers of scientific nature, he said. Urging the students to make use of the laboratory to be successful, the Congress leader said some may join politics, some others would become doctors, lawyers and so on, but never let the scientific spirit in you be killed by hatred.

Appreciating other ideas of other people is the foundation of science, he said. Gandhi's speech was translated into Malayalam by a school student..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chidambaram questions PM's silence over economy, calls Govt its 'incompetent manager'

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the state of the economy and had left his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The Prime ...

Food products grown in a polluted environment may affect health

New Delhi India Dec 5 ANINewsVoir While people have started making healthy food choices. The rise in consumption of organic food, low-calorie drinks and preference for healthy cooking oil are few examples, but the source of ingredients like...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expresses concern in LS over ITBP personnel killing

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday expressed concern over an Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawan opening fire on his colleagues at a camp in Chhattisgarh and asked if the government was unable to provide a proper environme...

Carlson tallies twice as Capitals conquer Kings

John Carlson scored two goals, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their fifth straight victory, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Tom Wilson also scored an empty-net goal for Washing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019