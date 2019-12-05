Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL48 UP-2LD RAPE-BURN UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested Unnao (UP): A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

DEL60 UP-UNNAO-CONDITION Unnao rape survivor has 90 per cent burn, is 'very serious': doctors Lucknow: The Unnao rape survivor who was set on fire by five men on Thursday morning has 90 per cent burn injuries and her condition is "very serious", doctors attending on her said. DEL91 UP-RAPE VICTIM-2ND LD PRIYANKA Rape survivor set ablaze: Priyanka targets HM, UP CM over law Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state on Thursday after a rape survivor was allegedly set on fire in Unnao by five men.

DEL69 UP-UNNAO-CM-REPORT Unnao rape survivor burnt: Adityanath asks officials to visit spot, submit report by evening Lucknow: Taking note of a rape survivor from Unnao being allegedly set ablaze by five men, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed senior police and state administration officials to visit the spot and submit a report by the evening. DEL85 UP-AYODHYA-LD SECURITY Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up Ayodhya: Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

DES19 PB-TEACHER-SHOT Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab Chandigarh: A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjab's Mohali district while she was with her five-year-old daughter, police said. NRG1 HP-TUNNEL-DEATH Labourer dies after falling from ceiling of Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: A 46-year-old labourer from Bihar was killed after accidentally falling from the ceiling of the Rohtang tunnel on the Leh-Manali highway, the police said on Thursday.

DES25 JK-ABDULLAH-ANNIVERSARY Fewer NC workers turn up at Sheikh Abdullah's mausoleum on his birth anniversary Srinagar: For the first time in decades, only a handful of National Conference workers turned up at the mausoleum of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary on Thursday..

