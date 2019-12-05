Left Menu
Hisar: Four students killed, four injured in car accident

  Hisar
  Updated: 05-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:12 IST
Four students were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling hit a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside near Guru Jambheshwar University here on the Hisar-Delhi bypass, police said on Thursday. The tractor-trailer loaded with fodder was parked on the roadside when the car hit it from behind late on Wednesday night, they said.

The injured were admitted to Agroha Medical College. The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.     Three of the deceased and the injured youths hailed from Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana and lived here in a rented accommodation at Mohalla Rampura, police said.

The deceased were identified as Parminder (20) and Naseeb (21), both residents of Sahuwas village and Ankit (21) of Atela village in Charkhi Dadri district. The fourth dead could not be immediately identified, police said.

They had gone to the Hisar Cantonment side to take food when the accident took place.

