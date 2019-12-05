Haj process made digital, Naqvi informs Lok Sabha

The process for Haj 2020 has been made 100 per cent digital, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha. "Process for Haj-2020 has been made 100% digital. This includes an online application, E-Visa, Haj mobile app, digital pre-tagging of the baggage of pilgrims... E-MASIHA (E-Medical Assistance System for Indian Pilgrims Abroad), Portal for Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) with their details and Haj packages," Naqvi said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

"The Government of India takes a number of measures for the welfare of Indian Haj pilgrims both in India and in Saudi Arabia," he added. The minister had earlier said that the digital process has helped in providing better facilities to people going for Haj and ensured transparency by eliminating middlemen. (ANI)

