Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haj process made digital, Naqvi informs Lok Sabha

The process for Haj 2020 has been made 100 per cent digital, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:31 IST
Haj process made digital, Naqvi informs Lok Sabha
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The process for Haj 2020 has been made 100 per cent digital, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha. "Process for Haj-2020 has been made 100% digital. This includes an online application, E-Visa, Haj mobile app, digital pre-tagging of the baggage of pilgrims... E-MASIHA (E-Medical Assistance System for Indian Pilgrims Abroad), Portal for Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) with their details and Haj packages," Naqvi said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

"The Government of India takes a number of measures for the welfare of Indian Haj pilgrims both in India and in Saudi Arabia," he added. The minister had earlier said that the digital process has helped in providing better facilities to people going for Haj and ensured transparency by eliminating middlemen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side - Kohli

India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Kohlis me...

UPDATE 3-Pirates kidnap 19 crew members from Greek tanker off Nigeria

Pirates have kidnapped 19 crew members from a crude oil tanker off Nigeria in an area where acts of piracy are on the rise, an official with the ships operator said on Thursday.The loaded vessel, the Nave Constellation, was attacked 77 naut...

Azerbaijan to hold parliamentary elections on Feb. 9

Azerbaijan will hold a parliamentary election on Feb. 9, an order posted on the presidents website said on Thursday....

Hazard to miss Clasico after tests reveal ankle fracture

Madrid, Dec 5 AFP Eden Hazard is set to miss the Clasico against Barcelona after further tests revealed a fracture in his right ankle, Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday. Hazard was forced off during the draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019