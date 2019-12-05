Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-cricketer Robin Morris arrested for `kidnapping' loan agent

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:40 IST
Ex-cricketer Robin Morris arrested for `kidnapping' loan agent

Robin Morris, a former Ranji player, and four others have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a loan agent and trying to extort money from his family, the Mumbai police said on Thursday. The incident took place on November 30, a police official said.

Morris (53), the prime accused in the case, is a former batsman who had played in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and also in other domestic tournaments. The other accused were identified as Gravin D'souza, Ahmed Ali Ansari, Alex Miranda and Rupesh Bhimani.

All of them were arrested on December 1, said senior inspector Datta Shinde of Kurla police station. Some years ago, Morris had approached a loan agent for securing a loan of Rs 3 crore from a bank. The agent charged him a commission of Rs 7 lakh, but could not manage to get the loan sanctioned, the police official said.

Morris demanded his money back, following which the agent returned Rs 5.5 lakh but could not pay the balance despite repeated demands. On November 30, Morris called him for a meeting outside the Kurla railway station. When the agent, a 43-year- old man, arrived at the spot, Morris and four others allegedly took him to the cricketer's Versova house in a taxi, and confined him to a room.

Morris allegedly asked the agent to call his family members and tell them to bring the balance amount if they wanted him released. The frightened family members approached the police. A team of Kurla Police went to Morris's Versova house on December 1, rescued the agent and arrested the five accused.

Morris and others were booked for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and assault for the purpose of extortion, inspector Shinde said. All of them are now in judicial custody.

Last year Morris was caught in a sting operation on cricket betting, where it was alleged that he had facilitated `pitch-doctoring' ahead of India-Sri Lanka, India-England and India-Australia matches. He denied the allegations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police retrieve fresh trove of petrol bombs from university

Police in Hong Kong this week re-entered the campus of a university it besieged for more than 10 days last month, gathering newly discovered chemicals and petrol bombs hoarded by anti-government protesters in the Chinese-ruled city.Followin...

EU agrees steps towards tighter money-laundering oversight

European Union finance ministers backed on Thursday plans to strengthen the blocs powers to combat money laundering after a series of scandals hit European banks.They called on the European Commission to explore the possibility of transferr...

With memories of Rwanda: The Gambian minister taking on Suu Kyi

The genocide case brought against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice ICJ - the first of its kind initiated since the 1990s - may not have happened at all but for a scheduling conflict.In May last year, Gambias foreign minister pu...

Permanent Road Accident Fund board assumes office

The appointment of a permanent Board for the Road Accident Fund RAF has Thursday been announced by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.This board assumes office immediately and I have appointed Adv Galetlane Rasethaba as its Chairperson, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019