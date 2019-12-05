'We will defeat cancer', says Yuvraj after meeting Baluni

Former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, met BJP MP Anil Baluni on Thursday and offered his best wishes to the Uttarakhand leader who is undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital. Baluni, the national media head of the BJP, was diagnosed with an early stage of cancer and is now on the way to recovery.

"Yes we can, yes we will... defeat cancer! Wishing Shri Anil Baluni ji all the best as he bravely fights his ailment and gets ready to serve people with renewed vigour and resolve... Good luck," Singh tweeted. With his tweet, he attached a photograph which showed both of them standing together and smiling.

The hard-hitting batsman, considered one of the best limited overs batsmen of all times, was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and underwent treatment in the US. He fought the ailment successfully and returned to play for India again.

