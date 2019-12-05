Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW seeks report from UP DGP after Unnao rape survivor set ablaze

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) after a rape survivor was set ablaze in Unnao by a group of men which included those accused of raping her.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:02 IST
NCW seeks report from UP DGP after Unnao rape survivor set ablaze
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) after a rape survivor was set ablaze in Unnao by a group of men which included those accused of raping her. In a letter to DGP OP Singh, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said: "The Commission is disturbed by the rise in the crime against women in the state despite the enactment of several laws to safeguard the rights of women."

The Commission also requested the police officer to send a detailed action taken report in the Unnao matter and urged him to take strict action against the erring officials for not providing protection to the rape victim, if found guilty. Moreover, the Commission sought a detailed report regarding the number of reported heinous crimes committed against women and bail granted in such cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last three years, at the earliest.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, Superintendent of Police, Unnao. Taking cognizance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

A robot- software combination make it easier to create advanced materials: Study

Engineers led by Rutgers team has come up with an automated way to produce polymers, which could be easier to create advanced materials aimed at improving human health. The innovation came as a crucial step pushing the boundaries of researc...

UPDATE 2-Britain's fraud office opens investigation into Glencore

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO has launched an investigation into Glencore concerning suspicions of bribery, the company said on Thursday.Glencore, one of the worlds biggest commodity traders, is already subject to a U.S. Department of J...

UPDATE 1-Vanished communist cash still causing pain for Swiss bank Baer

Thirty years after the Berlin Wall fell, private bank Julius Baer is still fighting German government efforts to recover hundreds of millions in East German cash that vanished via Swiss accounts after the communist state collapsed. Julius B...

Punjab govt committed to provide safe, stable environment to industry: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government is committed to providing a safe and stable environment to industry, and eliminating gangsters was on the top of his agenda. Amarinder was speaking at an interactive sess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019