NCW seeks report from UP DGP after Unnao rape survivor set ablaze

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) after a rape survivor was set ablaze in Unnao by a group of men which included those accused of raping her. In a letter to DGP OP Singh, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said: "The Commission is disturbed by the rise in the crime against women in the state despite the enactment of several laws to safeguard the rights of women."

The Commission also requested the police officer to send a detailed action taken report in the Unnao matter and urged him to take strict action against the erring officials for not providing protection to the rape victim, if found guilty. Moreover, the Commission sought a detailed report regarding the number of reported heinous crimes committed against women and bail granted in such cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last three years, at the earliest.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, Superintendent of Police, Unnao. Taking cognizance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

