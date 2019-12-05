Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman shot at, critically injured by two motorcyle-borne men in Ghaziabad: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:00 IST
Woman shot at, critically injured by two motorcyle-borne men in Ghaziabad: Police

A 45-year-old woman was shot at and critically injured by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad day light on Thursday while waiting for an auto at a bus stand in Loni near here along with her sister, said police. Victim Indira Verma who received the bullet shot in the back of her head was rushed to GTB Hospital in Shahdara and is battling for the life, said Loni Deputy Superintendent of police Raj kumar Pandey.

Verma, who lived in Ganga Vihar Colony at Gokulpuri in Delhi along with her two grown up sons, had visited her sister Sudesh Verma at Balrampur in Loni, he said, adding the two sisters had later visited their cousin Seema living in the same area. Sudesh then accompanied Indira to the bus stand on Delhi Saharanpur Road in Loni to see her off, when the two assailants, wearing face-hiding helmets, reached the two women and one of them fired at Indira from point blank range and fled from there.

Piercing the head, the bullet got lodged inside it and the woman collapsed on the ground, prompting a panicked Sudesh to raise cry for help, said Pandey. Seema too reached the spot and they managed to rush the victim to the GTB Hospital with help from passersbys, said police.

He said the victim had been living separately from her husband for the past several years. The police has registered a case of attempt to murder and is probing the case from multiple angles including marital discord and property dispute.

The DySP said the culprits will be nabbed soon. PTI CORR

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

FACTBOX-Big Tech faces growing number of U.S. probes

Big tech companies such as Facebook Inc , Alphabet Incs Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc face a slew of U.S. antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and Congress. Here are the investigations under way.DEPARTM...

UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister

Argentinas incoming foreign minister will face a sizeable to-do list navigating shifting political sands in Latin America, cementing ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, and easing a testy relationship between his new boss and top trade p...

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that many thousands were also wounded in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019