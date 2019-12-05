Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-Madras suicide: Fathima Latheef's sister says Modi, Shah assured of CBI probe

Sister of a 19-year-old IIT-Madras student, whose body was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:26 IST
IIT-Madras suicide: Fathima Latheef's sister says Modi, Shah assured of CBI probe
Fathima Latheef's sister Aisha talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sister of a 19-year-old IIT-Madras student, whose body was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death case. Speaking to ANI, Aisha, twin sister of deceased Fathima Latheef, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met us today. They assured us that the case will be handed over to the CBI within a week or two and that a fair investigation will be carried out."

Fathima Latheef's sister said that Prime Minister has assured that "all such incidents in IITs and IIMs will be investigated" into the matter. "The golden hours of the investigation was wasted by the local police. It was only after four-five days that the case was handed over to the crime branch of Kerala police. We are hopeful that the real culprits will be brought to justice," she said.

Fathima's father had alleged that the professors named in the 19-year-old's suicide note had harassed her in the name of religion which led her to suicide. According to the police, three professors have been interrogated in IIT-Madras guest house inside the campus so far.

Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras had allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on November 9. She was a native of Kerala and was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute. Fathima was staying at the Sarayu hostel on the campus.

Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was staying away from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Big Tech faces growing number of U.S. probes

Big tech companies such as Facebook Inc , Alphabet Incs Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc face a slew of U.S. antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and Congress. Here are the investigations under way.DEPARTM...

UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister

Argentinas incoming foreign minister will face a sizeable to-do list navigating shifting political sands in Latin America, cementing ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, and easing a testy relationship between his new boss and top trade p...

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that many thousands were also wounded in...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004, when he lost narrowly to Republican...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019