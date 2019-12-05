Two killed in accident on Kalyan-Badlapur highway Thane, Dec 5 PTI) Two persons died on the spot when their two-wheeler rammed into a truck on Kalyan-Badlapur highway in the district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accident took place near Ambernath about 1.30 am.

Suraj Sonawane (28) and Chetan Waghe (36), the deceased, were heading from Ambernath to Ulhasnagar. The truck driver fled from the scene. Ambernath police registered a case against the unidentified driver under section 304A (rash and negligent driving) of the IPC..

