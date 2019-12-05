UP: Naugarh railway station's name changed to Siddharthnagar

The name of Naugarh railway station is changed to Siddharthnagar, said the state Information and Public Relations department on Thursday.

Chief Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD) Ramesh Gokarn said, "The Naugarh railway station is located in Siddharthnagar and the state government has issued the information regarding its name change." (ANI)

