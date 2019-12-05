Video claiming me saying 'join Congress first to get funds' is 'edited': MP Min

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Thursday claimed that the viral video where he can be purportedly heard saying to the villagers that "join Congress first to get funds", is "edited". "It was our party's meeting and the video has been edited. I didn't say anything wrong," he said.

"I believe that development should be all-round and equitable and has nothing to do with party affiliation and votes," he added. A viral video is making rounds on social media in which the minister can be purportedly heard saying that "join Congress first to get funds." (ANI)

