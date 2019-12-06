BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday
A BJP parliamentary party meet is scheduled to be held here at the Parliament on Tuesday.
A BJP parliamentary party meet is scheduled to be held here at the Parliament on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Parliament Library Building.
This would be the last session of the BJP parliamentary meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Parliament