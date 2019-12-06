Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Historic verdict': MK Stalin after SC holds local body polls in nine newly formed TN districts

After the Supreme Court on Friday said that the local body elections in Tamil Nadu can go ahead as per the earlier schedule of December 27 and 30, but put on hold elections in nine newly formed districts, DMK chief MK Stalin hailed the top court's decision and called it a "historic verdict".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:29 IST
'Historic verdict': MK Stalin after SC holds local body polls in nine newly formed TN districts
DMK chief MK Stalin. Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court on Friday said that the local body elections in Tamil Nadu can go ahead as per the earlier schedule of December 27 and 30, but put on hold elections in nine newly formed districts, DMK chief MK Stalin hailed the top court's decision and called it a "historic verdict". "It's a historic verdict. We welcome this verdict by Supreme Court which has saved democracy. DMK is always ready, it is AIADMK which is afraid of elections," Stalin told media here.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, and also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant passed the order after hearing the petition filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Supreme Court also directed that the delimitation process be conducted in these nine districts of Tamil Nadu as soon as possible and local body elections be held there too within four months.

DMK had on December 2 filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. The petition in the case was filed by C R Jayasukin before the apex court seeking a direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification.

The petitioner sought a direction from the Apex Court that the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission of December 2 should be struck down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya's parents move President's office for rejection of convict's mercy petition

The parents of Nirbhaya have moved the Presidents office seeking rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma. Nirbhaya was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 and subsequently died.The lett...

Defence Ministry to hold plogging program as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

Ministry of Defence is organizing a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country tomorrow as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. All three services, various other defense establishments have chalked ...

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of c...

Rape convicts under POCSO should not have right to file mercy petition: President Kovind

Terming women safety as a serious issue, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019