New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. LGD13 UP-HC-COURT- LD PM HC dismisses election petition against PM Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

DEL55 PREZ-LD WOMEN Demonic attacks on women have shaken conscience of country: President Mount Abu (Rajasthan): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said "demonic" attacks on women have shaken the conscience of the country and much remains to be done on the subject of women safety. DEL64 UP-AYODHYA-2NDLD SCENE Ayodhya remains calm on Babri anniversary; tight security measures in place Ayodhya (UP): The 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Friday remained a low-key affair with both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders downplaying the occasion amid tight security measures, less than a month after the Supreme Court's verdict in the land dispute case.

DEL36 UP-UNNAO-SIT Unnao rape survivor set ablaze: Five-member SIT to probe incident Lucknow: A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow to probe the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was set on fire by five persons on Thursday. DES14 UP-UNNAO-LD THREAT Unnao rape survivor's uncle allegedly threatened by accused Unnao (UP): A day after a woman was set afire here by five men, including two accused of raping her, her uncle has alleged that he has been threatened with "dire consequences" by relatives of the accused.

DEL54 JK-KATHUA-FAMILY Kathua rape victim's family expresses satisfaction over encounter killings in Hyderabad Jammu: The family of an eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua in January last year, expressed satisfaction over the encounter killings in Hyderabad, saying at least the family of the victim will not have to face "nightmare" of lengthy trial. DES22 UP-TAJ-VIEWPOINT Ticket prices to view Taj Mahal from vantage point increased Agra (UP): Tourists will have to pay more to view the Taj Mahal from a vantage point that was inaugurated a few weeks ago, authorities said on Friday..

