BJP gives notice to LS Speaker for suspension of Cong MPs for 'threatening position' towards Irani

The ruling BJP on Friday gave a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to suspend two Congress members for their alleged unruly behaviour against Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House. The notice to move a motion to suspend the Congress MPs for the remaining period of the winter session was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, official sources said.

The motion will be pressed if the two members -- T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose -- do not tender an unconditional apology to the minister in the House, they said. During a heated debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday on the burning of a rape victim in Unnao, the two Congress MPs left their seats and entered the aisle near the well, when Irani was speaking.

The government has sought an apology from the two Congress members, for their "threatening position" towards Irani.

