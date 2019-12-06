Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP gives notice to LS Speaker for suspension of Cong MPs for 'threatening position' towards Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:58 IST
BJP gives notice to LS Speaker for suspension of Cong MPs for 'threatening position' towards Irani

The ruling BJP on Friday gave a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to suspend two Congress members for their alleged unruly behaviour against Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House. The notice to move a motion to suspend the Congress MPs for the remaining period of the winter session was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, official sources said.

The motion will be pressed if the two members -- T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose -- do not tender an unconditional apology to the minister in the House, they said. During a heated debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday on the burning of a rape victim in Unnao, the two Congress MPs left their seats and entered the aisle near the well, when Irani was speaking.

The government has sought an apology from the two Congress members, for their "threatening position" towards Irani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

91 Raj girls to be educated in Chittorgarh Sainik School on state govt's expenditure

The Chittorgarh Sainik school in Rajasthan will be admitting 91 girl from the state with the Gehlot government meeting the cost of their education amounting to Rs 12 crore, an official release said on Friday. The state government has given ...

6-year-old locked up in bathroom of Kolkata community hall,

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkatas Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a vacant community hall, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building, which is...

Reward for info about absconding newspaper owner to be raised

The Madhya Pradesh police said on Friday that the reward for information about absconding newspaper owner Jitendra Soni will be raised to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 30,000. Soni had run several sensational stories in his evening newspaper Sanjha Lo...

No other wounds except 90% burn injuries, states Unnao rape survivor's medico-legal report

The medico-legal report of the Unnao rape survivor, who is battling for her life at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, states that she has no other wounds on her body except the 90 per cent burn injuries. The medico-legal test conducted at an Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019