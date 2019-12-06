Left Menu
Bihar: Nitish Kumar bats for ban on porn sites

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday batted for a ban on porn sites, saying that videos of sexual crimes against women are uploaded, which corrupts people's mind.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday batted for a ban on porn sites, saying that videos of sexual crimes against women are uploaded, which corrupts people's mind. Addressing a rally here, the Chief Minister said that he will write to the Central government urging to ban the porn site in the country.

"There are porn sites where videos of crime committed against women are uploaded. These videos negatively affect the mentality of the people," he said. "This is the misuse of the internet," he said.

Kumar further said: "We will write to the Central government that porn sites are affecting youth negatively. So, these sites should be banned throughout the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

