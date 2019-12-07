Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 00:41 IST
Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital
Safdurjung hospital where the rape victim was admitted. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday. "She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.

The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year. The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her.

She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi Air Force officer

The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, US officials said on Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related. The official...

Anthony's contract with Blazers now fully guaranteed

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that Carmelo Anthonys contract is now fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee the pact.Anthony, who signed a non-guaranteed o...

Iran may have been behind attack on Iraq's Balad base -U.S. State Dept official

Iran may have been behind Thursdays attack on Iraqs Balad airbase, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday but added that Washington was awaiting further evidence. Iraqi military on Thursday said that two Katyusha rockets lan...

Saudi king calls Trump, expresses 'anger' over 'barbaric' US naval air base shooting

US President Donald Trump on Friday received a call from the king of Saudi Arabia, who expressed anger on the barbaric act of shooting by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Florida that left four people dead. The deceased includes the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019