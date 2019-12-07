Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital
A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.
A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday. "She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.
The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year. The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her.
She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Unnao
- Unnao district
- Rae Bareli
ALSO READ
Six Delhi Police personnel suspended for partying with criminal
Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make it on new global prosperity index
Delhi minister says Twitter account hacked
Lekhi targets AAP over air pollution, quality of water in Delhi
Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai feature in global 'inclusive prosperity' index