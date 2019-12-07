Departments involved in investigations at fault: Women activist Varalaxmi after Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, women activist Varalaxmi Manchala on Saturday said that this is the fault of the departments involved in the investigation process of the case. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

"It was very shocking to know that the Unnao rape victim passed away last night. This is the fault of the departments who all are involved in the investigation, whether it is the police department or judicial system," said Manchala. "There should be laws regarding such cases. The courts should immediately give frequent attention to the cases and the punishment should not be delayed because justice delayed is not justice," she added.

Manchala demanded that new laws should be made and some laws should be changed regarding the girls and women issues especially the laws for rape and burning the victim, which has become a 'fashion' now. Manchala further stated that in the Unnao rape case, there were two culprits who had sexually assaulted the victim but only one was arrested.

"Here it shows the failure of the police department as since March they were saying that the second culprit is absconding. If at all the second culprit would have been arrested and the punishment would have been given on time then this incident would not have occurred," said Manchala. The women activist asserted that so many women politicians in the parliament said that these things need to be changed but it should not be for the 'sake of words', rather it should be made practical.

The women activist lauded Telangana police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor. "Women and girls are appreciating Telangana police especially Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Before the encounter took place, we were astonished to know that the four accused tried to kill the police personnel," said Manchala.

"We salute the police and Sajjanar for giving such kind of punishment to the accused people, even if it was a different kind of approach," she added. Manchala further asserted that the victim's parents also expressed a little bit of happiness over this decision, as seen on the television.

"Many of the college-going girls were seen celebrating yesterday, we felt so happy after seeing all this," she added. (ANI)

