Contribute towards welfare of armed forces: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to contribute in the Armed Forces Flag Day fund for the welfare of armed forces personnel. "On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces," the prime minister said in his message.

Since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on this day. According to mygov.in website of the government, Flag Day brings to the forefront people's obligation of looking after disabled soldiers, widows and dependents of those killed in action.

