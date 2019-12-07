Left Menu
Jharkhand assembly polls: One dead, 3 injured in clashes in Gumla

One person died and three others sustained injuries during firing by the security personnel outside a polling booth in Jharkhand on Saturday, said Vishnu Dev Chaudhary, Police in-charge Sisai Gumla district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gumla (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 13:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One person died and three others sustained injuries during firing by the security personnel outside a polling booth in Jharkhand on Saturday, said Vishnu Dev Chaudhary, Police in-charge Sisai Gumla district. The police resorted to firing after a minor clash broke between them and the locals outside booth number 36 of Sisai constituency in Gumla where polling for the second phase of Assembly elections is underway.

The problem began when people got angry due to the delay in voting. A local journalist was also injured in the clash and is receiving treatment at a local hospital here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

