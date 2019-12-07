Left Menu
NHRC team begins inquiry into alleged police encounter of men accused in gang-rape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:44 IST
NHRC team begins inquiry into alleged police encounter of men accused in gang-rape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday began an on-the-spot investigation into the alleged police encounter in which four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, were killed near here. Official sources said the team visited a government hospital at Mahabubnagar, where the bodies of the accused were kept after post-mortem.

The NHRC took cognizance of the encounter killings of the four accused in the case and ordered a probe on Friday. The apex human rights body in the country had said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be investigated carefully.

"The commission is of the opinion that this matter is required to be probed very carefully. Accordingly, it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact-finding, on-the-spot investigation into the matter," the NHRC said. The NHRC team is expected to visit the encounter site at Chattanpalli village, about 50 kms from here, and also the place, near a toll plaza on the city outskirts, where the woman was allegedly gang-raped on the night of November 27.

The post-mortem of the four accused was done at the Government District Hospital in Mahabubnagar district and videographed. The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused till 08:00 PM on December 9.

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad. The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

