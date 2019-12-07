Left Menu
Judicial process beyond reach of poor: President

  Jodhpur
  07-12-2019
President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday expressed concern over access to justice, saying the judicial process has gone beyond the reach of the common man. "The judicial process has become expensive, even beyond the reach of common man due to many reasons, especially in the high court and the Supreme Court where it has become impossible for common litigants," the president said during the inauguration of the newly constructed Rajasthan High Court building.

"Today, can any poor or deprived person come here with his complaint? This question is the most important because in the Preamble to the Constitution, we all have accepted the responsibility of providing justice to all," Kovind said. The president added that Mahatma Gandhi was also concerned about the expenditure incurred in the process of justice.

For him, the welfare of the poorest of poor (daridra narayana) was always paramount, he said. "If we keep in mind Gandhiji's famous criterion, if we remember the face of the poorest and the weakest, then we will see the right path," Kovind said, adding that one way out was the provision of free legal aid.

Remembering veteran lawyer Ashoke Sen, he said in multiple roles, his sole objective was the pursuit of justice for one and all. He expressed hope that more and more law professionals would draw inspiration from Sen and distribute fruits of their knowledge among the needy.

The president said he was happy to note that the Supreme Court had started making its judgments available in nine regional languages. Information and communication technology could bring amazing results in this domain, he added.

