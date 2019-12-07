Left Menu
Delhi Waqf Board gives financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to family of minor rape victim in Okhla

  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:41 IST
The Delhi Waqf Board on Saturday gave a financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the family of a minor rape victim in Okhla area of South Delhi. Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan gave a cheque to the family and assured them all help in their legal battle for justice to the victim.

The girl aged around 16, a student of class 9, was raped by a local and his accomplices on December 1. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police have registered a case.

The accused were allegedly putting pressure on the victim and her family to withdraw the case, Khan said. "When we learnt about this, we decided to help the girl whose parents are no more and she is living with her grandmother and an aunt," he said.

Besides the financial assistance of Rs two lakh, the Waqf Board is also ready to offer the services of its lawyer to the family, he added.

